Montreal's Champlain Bridge to shine Ukrainian colours in solidarity

Montreal's Samuel de Champlain Bridge will light up the skyline with the unmistakable yellow and blue colours of Ukraine Saturday night.

The Canadian Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities decided to light up the bridge from sunset on Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday "to show Canada's support for the Ukrainian people and all Ukrainian Canadians across the country."

The Champlain Bridge was last illuminated in special colours in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when it shone rainbow colours along with the Jacques Cartier Bridge, east of the Champlain on the St. Lawrence River.