Montreal's east end to add two new high schools by 2024

Two new schools will be built on a part of the Island of Montreal where schools are bursting at the seams in the east end.

The schools in Anjou and Montreal North will help with overcrowding at the Pointe de L'Ile Service Centre.

The Pointe de L'Ile Service Centre director said all of its schools are at full capacity, and the two new schools will be built by August 2024 to fill that major need.

The Montreal North school will be able to accommodate 1,700 students in 53 classrooms. The Anjou school will include 68 classrooms for more than 1,800 students.

The price tag for the schools is estimated at more than $400 million.

"It's a nice day for everyone," said Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge. "Those new schools are being built to be open to the community."

Montréal-Nord et Anjou auront chacune une nouvelle école secondaire. L’annonce a eu lieu, ce matin, en compagnie de @rouleauchantal et du Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île. Une toute nouvelle génération d’écoles! https://t.co/IMtmlIAaGI pic.twitter.com/5Ahyz5tXEZ

