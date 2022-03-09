Montreal's eastern light rail REM design released, criticisms arise over Chinatown station

One day after the City of Montreal released its plans for a Peel Street redesign, contractor CDPQ Infra released its design plans for the REM de l'Est light rail line that will stretch from the downtown core to Pointe-aux-Trembles in the east end.

In addition to an elevated train snaking along the Saint Lawrence River, the design includes a new 16-kilometre walkway, 24-km bike path expansion and 70,000 new homes and offices that will be integrated into the design.

Promenades at Sherbrooke Street East, Notre-Dame Boulevard and René-Lévesque Boulevard are also part of the design.

The price tag for the project is tagged at $10 billion and an Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) report recently criticized it as not being worth the cost based on expected ridership.

The report states 64 per cent of potential east-end riders already use public transit during rush hour and the REM would only gain a limited number of new clients.

A BOXED-IN CHINATOWN

Another criticism of the design comes from advocates for Montreal's Chinatown, which was recently awarded heritage protection.

Dr. Winston Chan is a member of the Inclusive Ritivalization: Present and Future of Chinatown committee and notes that with the Ville-Marie Expressway to the south, Palais des Congrès to the west and now the REM de l'Est to the north, the historic community is being boxed in.

"Chinatown has been shrinking for the last 40 years and having a station there will shrink it more," he said.

The design for the REM's Saint-Laurent station will block the arch, mural and statues that mark the entrance to Chinatown, so those approaching the neighbourhood from the north will not be able to see the iconic pieces.

The rendition of the Saint-Laurent station for the REM de l'Est line has been criticized by some for blocking the iconic Chinatown arches. SOURCE: CDPQ

The CDPQ Infra description of the station says the route will give passengers a view of Chinatown and the designers "have conceived a station that enters into dialogue with the Chinatown arch and an adjacent public square."

The design, however, tells a different story for Chan.

"The design, as well, is not in harmony with Chinatown," he said, adding the committee had already sent a letter to the REM designers last year with these concerns.

"They didn't respond," he said. "If they would take account of the concerns, they wouldn't do a station there."

Those interested in the design can attend a virtual info session on Thursday at 6 p.m.