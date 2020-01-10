Montreal's entire Orange line has shut down
The Orange line of the Montreal Metro has been shut down, the STM announced at 10:15 p.m. Friday.
An unauthorized person was on the tracks, the agency tweeted, promting the closure between Montmorency and Cote-Vertu station.
Service was expected to resume at 10:40 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Shutdown ORANGE line between Côte-Vertu and Montmorency. Unauthorized person on the tracks. Service expected to resume at 22:40. #stminfo M— Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) January 11, 2020
