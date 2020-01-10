iHeartRadio
Montreal's entire Orange line has shut down

image.jpg

The Orange line of the Montreal Metro has been shut down, the STM announced at 10:15 p.m. Friday.

An unauthorized person was on the tracks, the agency tweeted, promting the closure between Montmorency and Cote-Vertu station. 

Service was expected to resume at 10:40 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Shutdown ORANGE line between Côte-Vertu and Montmorency. Unauthorized person on the tracks. Service expected to resume at 22:40. #stminfo M

— Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) January 11, 2020    
