Montreal's entire Orange line has shut down

The Orange line of the Montreal Metro has been shut down, the STM announced at 10:15 p.m. Friday.

An unauthorized person was on the tracks, the agency tweeted, promting the closure between Montmorency and Cote-Vertu station.

Service was expected to resume at 10:40 p.m.

This story will be updated.

