Montreal’s Fashion Preview moves online for 2020 event

Despite the pandemic, Montreal’s Fashion Preview event is moving forward this year, amid troubled times in the fashion industry.

Starting Oct. 14, the digital edition of Fashion Preview will be offering up its online platforms and support to a selection of local fashion designers, who will choose how to present their collections online.

Whether it’s video clip or a fashion show in a designer's showroom, a fashion photo shoot or a party, it’s up to the artists to decide what suits their business and their art best. No live events will be presented so that the public can watch on demand.

This digital edition will bring together, over two days, designers including Helmer, NICO, Guillaum Chaigne, Lucas Stowe, Pierre-Olivier Allard, Lakuachimoto, Genia Evelina, KQK, Albéric, Nina Janvier, Partoem as well as students from the CEGEP Marie-Victorin fashion school.

Several webinars are being organized by the Fashion and Business Committee at HEC Montreal. And there will be short videos on fashion and beauty trends.

“Montreal is a rich ecosystem of creative talent and they deserve to be encouraged to pursue their exciting and stimulating careers. It’s my goal to support the local economy by showing the work of each fashion designer through this unique digital edition of Fashion Preview,” said Emanuela Lolli, Founder of Fashion Preview.

Check out the free digital edition starting Wednesday at 6 p.m.