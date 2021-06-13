iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime drops Stuttgart final against Marin Cilic

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after his final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 7-6 (2), 6-3 to Croatia's Marin Cilic in the final of the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, fell to 0-8 for his career in ATP Tour finals. He hasn't won a set in any of the championship matches.

Canadians have now lost their last 10 appearances in ATP Tour finals and are 1-20 in championship matches since Milos Raonic captured the Brisbane title in 2016.

A great start to the grass season for FAA.

Read more on the Canadian youngster’s eighth career final:
��⬇️https://t.co/F7YmNQceIm

— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) June 13, 2021

Cilic, 32, captured his 19th career singles title and first since 2018 with the win in the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.

Cilic, ranked 47th in the world, won 77 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 10 per cent above the 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime's total.

Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to stay in Germany for a tournament in Halle this week. He'll face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the first round.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021.

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error