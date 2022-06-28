iHeartRadio
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated in first round at Wimbledon

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Maxime Cressy of the US during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Last year's quarter-finalist, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Quebec, did not make it past the first round at Wimbledon.

After a marathon match lasting more than four hours, the ninth-ranked player in the world and sixth seed at the tournament lost 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5) to American Maxime Cressy.

The two players did not give an inch to their opponents on serve, exchanging a total of only five break point opportunities in this match, four of which were provided by Auger-Aliassime.

Cressy was only able to convert one of them, a big one, in the second set.

@felixtennis out of #Wimbledon ��

Read more:https://t.co/RMONHbfDB2

— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) June 28, 2022

For the 25-year-old American, who was playing on grass at the All England Club for the first time, it was his first win in five matches against top-10 players. It was also the first time the two men have faced each other.

Auger-Aliassime gave up his first match point on an over-hit forehand in the fourth set tiebreak. On his second service point, Cressy opted for a serve-and-volley, sending the ball away from Auger-Aliassime to his right.

The 21-year-old Quebecer was unable to reach it before it made a second jump, confirming the American's victory.

Although he dominated with 28 aces and 64 winners (vs. 18 and 59), Auger-Aliassime had a little less success on the first serve than his opponent 60 vs. 63 per cent. But it was on the second serve that the difference was most pronounced: Cressy won 635 of the balls played on such occasions, compared to only 50 per cent for Auger-Aliassime, who also committed eight double faults and 27 unforced errors.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on June 28, 2022.

