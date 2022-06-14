iHeartRadio
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has a hard time winning his first match in Halle

Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada serves the ball to Marcos Giron from United States during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime didn't have it easy in his first match at the Halle grass-court tournament in Germany, but he found a way to win.

Auger-Aliassime, the fourth seed, needed more than two hours (2:12) to defeat American Marco Giron 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

After dominating the first set with two breaks, Auger-Aliassime pulled away in the second set. He gave up three breaks to his opponent, who was very solid on his returns of serve.

Félix Auger-Aliassime starts with a 3 sets win over Marcos Giron in Halle

The 21-year-old Quebecer took the lead in the third set when he broke Giron in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead. He completed his match with 11 aces and five double faults and also totalled 23 unforced errors -- compared to 28 for Giron.

In the next round, Auger-Aliassime will face another American, Mackenzie McDonald, who defeated Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 14, 2022.

