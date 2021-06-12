Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime set to face Marin Cilic in Stuttgart Open finals

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is once again through to the finals at the Stuttgart Open.

The 20-year-old Canadian downed American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5 Saturday to secure his spot in the title match at the ATP 250 grass-court event.

He's set to face Marin Cilic on Sunday. The Croatian clinched his spot when Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury with Cilic up 6-3, 1-0.

See you again tomorrow ������



�� @MercedesCup #MercedesCup pic.twitter.com/1x4iqkhTHg

Auger-Aliassime, seeded third in the tournament, did not face a break point and hit seven aces against Querrey. The Canadian has not lost a set in Stuttgart this week.

It will be Auger-Aliassime's eighth career final and second straight appearance in the tournament's title match. He lost to Matteo Berrettini in 2019.

Cilic has won both of his prior meetings with Auger-Aliassime.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.