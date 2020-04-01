Montreal's Fringe Festival cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

Montreal’s Fringe Festival has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, organizers said they will postpone the 30th anniversary of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival to June 2021. It was set to be held this coming June 1 to 21.

Spaces at the MainLine Theatre at 3997 Saint-Laurent Blvd. are closed until at least May 31, meaning all performances, rehearsals and workshops have also been cancelled.

“The conditions for in-person art-making and consumption amid this crisis are significantly challenging since many are unable to rehearse, have been laid off from work and are trying to manage shifting priorities,” said MainLine Theatre’s executive and artistic director Amy Blackmore in a news release.

Alternative programming to the Fringe Festival will be offered from June 1 to 21, with a series of online performances, workshops and activities, featuring alumni artists. Programming will be announced shortly.

“I am deeply disappointed to have to postpone,” said Blackmore. “We recognize that we find ourselves in an unprecedented situation, and will be refocusing our efforts in order to ensure that our organization survives through this crisis. Montrealers need their Fringe Festival and indie theatre arts hub and we are ready to put up a fight!”