Montreal's Herron Residence up for sale for $12 million

Residence Herron, the long-term care home in Dorval, Que. at the centre of a devastating COVID-19 outbreak during the first wave of the pandemic that killed dozens of elderly residents, is up for sale for $12 million.

The building on 2400 Herron St. appears on a listing on realtor.ca.

The CHSLD was also the subject of a scathing report that showed residents were malnourished, dehydrated and poorly cared for during the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis. A coroner's inquiry later probed the mismanagement of the home, finding that the facility was understaffed and ill-prepared to handle the health crisis.

The home closed down in the fall of 2020.

In March 2021, residents of the long-term care home reached a $5.5 million settlement from a class-action lawsuit with the residence's management. The money was to be shared with the estates of the deceased residents, the children of the deceased, and residents who survived the first wave.