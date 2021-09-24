iHeartRadio
Montreal's Lafontaine Tunnel closed to traffic this weekend

image.jpg

The Lafontaine Tunnel toward Montreal will be closed to traffic this weekend.

The tunnel closes after midnight Friday night (at 12:30 a.m. Saturday) and remains closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are asked to take another route between the South Shore and Montreal, notably the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.



Highway 25 north from the tunnel to Beaubien Street is also closing after midnight – but all the merges and exits, including those at Notre-Dame Street and Sherbrooke Street, close even earlier, at 9:30 p.m. Friday.


Transport Quebec also says there will be a partial closure of a section of Notre-Dame Street East, in the Port of Montreal area, as of Sunday evening for a week to carry out sidewalk and pedestrian crossing repairs.

The partial closure will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and end Saturday, Oct. 2, at 8 a.m.

One of two lanes will be closed on Notre-Dame Street East:

  • Westbound between Saint-Just Street and Curatteau Street
  • Eastbound between de Boucherville Street and Curatteau Street

Sidewalks will be closed, but a safety corridor will be in place to allow pedestrian traffic

The work may be modified, postponed or cancelled in case of inclement weather.

Another closure of note: the Sources Boulevard merge onto Highway 20 westbound closes Friday night until mid-October.

