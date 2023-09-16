Montreal's Lance Stroll suffers massive crash at Singapore Grand Prix qualifying

Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll appears unscathed after a massive crash Saturday morning at the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session.

The Montrealer hit the barriers at full speed while rounding the last corner, tearing off a chunk of his Aston Martin and sending a tire flying. The car bounced back on the track in a cloud of smoke and, after a few suspenseful moments, Stroll emerged on his own two feet.

Stroll, 24, radioed his team to let them know he was okay, but he was transported to the medical centre as a precaution.

The crash puts the driver in the 20th position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, behind Alfa Rome's Zhou Guanyu, of China.

MASSIVE CRASH FOR STROLL!



The Canadian suffers an almighty impact during his Qualifying run that completely destroys his Aston Martin.



Thankfully, he is okay.#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/fauCpdv2jn