Montreal's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Madrid Open in straight sets

Leylah Annie Fernandez was upset on Sunday at the Madrid Open, as the 17-seed lost to un-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 32.

Since winning the Monterrey Open in March, the 19-year-old southpaw from Montreal has been eliminated in early rounds of four straight WTA tournaments.

Very competitive match and a good fight from Fernandez. Now it's on to Rome for the Canadian!

Teichmann broke Fernandez's serve in the third game of the opening set, and was able to protect it to win the first set in 43 minutes.

Both players traded breaks in the first two games of the second set, and protected their serves until Fernandez broke in the ninth game when she hit a backhand into the net.

The Swiss followed up by winning all four points on her serve in the next game, the last of which was a long backhand from the Quebecer.

Fellow Quebecer Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Estoril Open in the quarterfinals on Friday. He plays in the Madrid Open on Tuesday.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.