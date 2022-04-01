Montreal's mayor takes charge of street cleaning, Legault roots for Leafs: April Fool's day in Quebec

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante went above and beyond for the city's public works file Friday and got behind the wheel of a street sweeper.

"Mayor AND blue collar!" she wrote to social media over an image of herself dressed in a city worker's hi-vis vest.

"Today, I am personally in charge of the cleaning operation for the City of Montreal," she wrote.

Mairesse ET col bleu! Aujourd’hui, je me charge personnellement de l’opération nettoyage de la Ville de Montréal. ��

�� pic.twitter.com/j9AjtWkIfx

It's not clear exactly how much road the mayor covered, but she did drive at least a few feet in The Village, as documented by a video posted by Saint-Jacques Councillor Robert Baudry.

Debut du ménage du printemps dans le @VillageMtl avec @Val_Plante aux commandes #polmtl pic.twitter.com/b9fexDHwoy

No matter how much she swept Friday, she still has her work cut out for her if she decides to deliver on some commenters' requests that she fill a few potholes while she's at it.

Plante was one of many Quebec politicians taking part in Poisson d'avril, or as it's known elsewhere, April Fools Day.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault turned some heads when he shared an image of himself wearing a Maple Leafs jersey.

"Go Leafs Go!" wrote the premier to a post on social media.

Go Leafs Go! �� pic.twitter.com/080STDUIlm

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade posted video of herself cutting up fish-shaped pieces of paper and sticking them to the backs of people at the National Assembly.

Bonne journée ������#poissondavril #polqc #plq #assnat pic.twitter.com/wAikegYWvC

A social media page for Longueuil, Que. posted plans to extend its metro line to include four additional stops.

New stations included a stop in Granby to "marvel at the Zoo de Granby," and Tadoussac "to admire the whales."