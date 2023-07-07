iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal's new light-rail line launches at the end of the month


image.jpg

After five years in the making, the South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31.

Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built, with additional lines expected in the coming years. 

Developer CDPQ Infra made the announcement in a press release Friday, noting that the launch comes after weeks of full-time testing.

"Since the start of the dry run on June 28, the cars of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) have been running at frequencies similar to those of the future service," it reads.

The automated, electric train line spans five stations and takes 18 minutes from one end to the other. The service will operate 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

The stations opening at the end of this month are:

  • Gare Centrale -- downtown Montreal, across from the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral between De La Gauchetière and Belmont Streets
  • Île-des-Soeurs -- Nun's Island, the centre of Highway 10 accessible by René-­Levesque Boulevard and Champlain Bridge Street
  • Panama -- Brossard, on Philippines Street near Portugal Street
  • Du Quartier -- Brossard, on Eclipse Street near De L'Equinoxe Avenue
  • Brossard -- Brossard, on De Rome Boulevard off of Highway 10

CPDPQ Infra says it will continue its dry run over the coming weeks so they can make "final adjustments."

On Thursday, the company said some of these adjustments would include the addition of noise-reduction measures, such as sound barriers, following complaints from locals.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*