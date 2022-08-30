iHeartRadio
Montreal's new women's hockey franchise will be named the Force

The Montreal Force will wear maroon, white and black, and their jerseys will feature a letter F logo styled like Quebec's fleur-de-lys.

Force president Kevin Raphael said in a statement that the franchise wanted a powerful name that distinguished the team in the women's hockey market.

"We are a force, both on and off the ice, with strong and confident women who will showcase their strength in all facets from competition to community involvement. We are a family of difference makers and role models who will make our province proud," Raphael said in a statement.

 

Introducing the Montreal Force ⚜️

Accueillons la Force de Montréal ⚜️https://t.co/XvNptQRK8K pic.twitter.com/acLXpdWD2e

— PHF (@PHF) August 30, 2022

The Force will play home games across Quebec in the 2022-23 season, with seven cities targeted as potential hosts: Montreal, Gatineau, Quebec City, Rimouski, Riviere-du-Loup, Saint-Jerome, and Sept-Iles.

The team will be based at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal.

"We are all very motivated for this season to showcase what we can do in the PHF and to represent Quebec while connecting with fans in communities all over the province," forward Ann-Sophie Bettez said in a release.

Montreal is the seventh team in the PHF, which has five teams based in the U.S. The Toronto Six is the league's only other Canadian franchise.

The PHF will announce their 2022-23 schedule in early September.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.

