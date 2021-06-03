Montreal's Old Port now has its own localized curfew

Almost as soon as Quebec's curfew was lifted, Montreal's Old Port became a hub for large gatherings. Montrealers lit fireworks, partied, and left plenty of garbage all over the area. At times, the revelers got violent with one shooting and one stabbing following the Habs game 6 victory last Saturday.

Now, the Federal agency that manages part of the Old Port has decided to implement a curfew.

Old Port of Montréal Corporation, a division of the Canada Lands Company, announced the area south of de la Commune St will be off limits from midnight to 6:00 A.M.

The restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

Security guards on site will work in collaboration with Montreal police to ensure the curfew is followed.