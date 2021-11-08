iHeartRadio
Montreal's on-island suburbs: here's the list of winners

The votes are in and mayors for Montreal's on-island suburbs have been elected or acclaimed. Here's the full list of statistical results. 

Baie D’Urfe

  • Heidi Ektvedt: elected by acclamation

Beaconsfield

  • Georges Bourelle: 2,858
  • Johanne Hudon-Armstrong: 2,369

Cote-St-Luc

  • Mitchell Brownstein: 5,524
  • David Tordjman: 3,354

Dollard-Des Ormeaux

  • Alex Bottausci: elected by acclamation

Dorval

  • Marc Doret: 2,768
  • Giovanni Baruffa: 713
  • Richard Moreau: 616
  • Marc Barrette: 236

L’Ile Dorval

  • Gisèle Chapleau: elected by acclamation

Hampstead

  • Jeremy Levi: 1,187
  • William Steinberg: 965

Kirkland

  • Michel Gibson: 3,680
  • Lucien Pigeon: 714

Montreal East

  • Anne St-Laurent: 779
  • Robert Coutu: 621
  • Anik Ruel: 148

Montreal West

  • Beny Massela: elected by acclamation

Pointe-Claire

  • Tim Thomas: 4,535
  • John Belvedere 4,474
  • Lois Butler: 868

Senneville

  • Julie Brisebois: elected by acclamation

Ste-Anne-De-Bellevue

  • Paola Hawa: 931
  • Francis Juneau: 775

Town of Mount Royal (TMR)

  • Peter J. Malouf: 3,710
  • Michelle Setlakwe: 2,978

Westmount

  • Christina Smith: elected by acclamation
