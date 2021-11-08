Montreal's on-island suburbs: here's the list of winners
The votes are in and mayors for Montreal's on-island suburbs have been elected or acclaimed. Here's the full list of statistical results.
Baie D’Urfe
- Heidi Ektvedt: elected by acclamation
Beaconsfield
- Georges Bourelle: 2,858
- Johanne Hudon-Armstrong: 2,369
Cote-St-Luc
- Mitchell Brownstein: 5,524
- David Tordjman: 3,354
Dollard-Des Ormeaux
- Alex Bottausci: elected by acclamation
Dorval
- Marc Doret: 2,768
- Giovanni Baruffa: 713
- Richard Moreau: 616
- Marc Barrette: 236
L’Ile Dorval
- Gisèle Chapleau: elected by acclamation
Hampstead
- Jeremy Levi: 1,187
- William Steinberg: 965
Kirkland
- Michel Gibson: 3,680
- Lucien Pigeon: 714
Montreal East
- Anne St-Laurent: 779
- Robert Coutu: 621
- Anik Ruel: 148
Montreal West
- Beny Massela: elected by acclamation
Pointe-Claire
- Tim Thomas: 4,535
- John Belvedere 4,474
- Lois Butler: 868
Senneville
- Julie Brisebois: elected by acclamation
Ste-Anne-De-Bellevue
- Paola Hawa: 931
- Francis Juneau: 775
Town of Mount Royal (TMR)
- Peter J. Malouf: 3,710
- Michelle Setlakwe: 2,978
Westmount
- Christina Smith: elected by acclamation