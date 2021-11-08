Montreal's on-island suburbs: here's the list of winners

The votes are in and mayors for Montreal's on-island suburbs have been elected or acclaimed. Here's the full list of statistical results.

To hear clips from some of the winners and read more about their races, along with nailbiters in cities outside Montreal, including Longueuil, Quebec City and Gatineau, read CTV's full story.



And check out Montreal mayoral results and borough mayors' results, too.

Baie D’Urfe

Heidi Ektvedt: elected by acclamation

Beaconsfield

Georges Bourelle: 2,858

Johanne Hudon-Armstrong: 2,369

Cote-St-Luc

Mitchell Brownstein: 5,524

David Tordjman: 3,354

Dollard-Des Ormeaux

Alex Bottausci: elected by acclamation

Dorval

Marc Doret: 2,768

Giovanni Baruffa: 713

Richard Moreau: 616

Marc Barrette: 236

L’Ile Dorval

Gisèle Chapleau: elected by acclamation

Hampstead

Jeremy Levi: 1,187

William Steinberg: 965

Kirkland

Michel Gibson: 3,680

Lucien Pigeon: 714

Montreal East

Anne St-Laurent: 779

Robert Coutu: 621

Anik Ruel: 148

Montreal West

Beny Massela: elected by acclamation

Pointe-Claire

Tim Thomas: 4,535

John Belvedere 4,474

Lois Butler: 868

Senneville

Julie Brisebois: elected by acclamation

Ste-Anne-De-Bellevue

Paola Hawa: 931

Francis Juneau: 775

Town of Mount Royal (TMR)

Peter J. Malouf: 3,710

Michelle Setlakwe: 2,978

Westmount