iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal's Osheaga Festival postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic

image (50)

Organizers of Montreal's Osheaga festival are cancelling the event for a second consecutive year.

Evenko said in a statement that the 15th edition will be postponed to July 2022 due to the 'ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19'.

The festival was scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau and feature big names such as Foo Fighters, Cardi B and Post Malone.

Evenko also announced the postponement of its ÎleSonique and Lasso Montreal festivals.

Many festivals have chosen to cancel their planned events this summer due to COVID-19 and health restrictions prohibiting gatherings.

Ontario's Boots and Hearts festival, Ottawa's Bluesfest and the Country Thunder festivals in Craven, Sask. and Calgary have also been cancelled.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error