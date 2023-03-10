Montreal's Osheaga festival reveals its full 2023 lineup

One of Montreal's biggest music festivals is back this summer and the full lineup includes world-renowned acts including The Flaming Lips, Fred again.., and Kim Petras.

Petras, who won her first Grammy last month, will share the stage at Osheaga with other headliners that were previously announced, such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

The 16th edition of the event will take place Aug. 4 to 6 at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The full lineup, announced on Friday, includes an eclectic mix of talent from across the globe, blending Afro pop, indie rock, rap, electronic and disco all into a three-day festival that draws tens of thousands of music lovers each year.

Hip hop is set to feature prominently at this year's event, with Kendrick Lamar's cousin and protege Baby Kreem of "Family Ties" fame set to take the stage to close the festival on Sunday. Rapper Lil Yachty is also scheduled to perform on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the indie acts include Soccer Mommy and Dope Lemon, and Japanese Breakfast.

"Homegrown talent has always been a cornerstone of the OSHEAGA experience, and this year is no exception with performances by Canadian acts like Timmins, Ontario Juno nominee Preston Pablo; pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen; left-field punk sensation pup; Ontario’s mysterious and exciting Lido Pimienta; Bass powerhouse Rezz; and bbno$, the left coast rapper who had everybody bouncing to his massive hit 'Edamame'!" organizers said in a news release.

More information about the festival is available on the Osheaga website.