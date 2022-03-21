Montreal's plan for Cavendish extension includes just one lane for car traffic

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante says her $200 million proposal to connect Saint-Laurent with Cote-Saint-Luc is the plan that will finally extend Cavendish Blvd., a subject which has been discussed for decades.

New documents released by the city show what it will all look like, including just one lane for car traffic in each direction, with additional lanes for busses, bicycles and pedestrians.

Cote-Saint-Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein welcomes the mayor's commitment, but has serious questions about the details and says two car lanes is a better idea.

"We're studying this proposal by Montreal, which is being done to protect the residential character of our city and still give us options," said Brownstein. "Two lanes is definitely is something we definitely have to consider.

