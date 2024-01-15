iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal's Poulin, New York's Shelton, Minnesota's Heise named PWHL's weekly stars


Montreal centre Marie-Philip Poulin, New York defender Ella Shelton and Minnesota centre Taylor Heise have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League's three stars of the week. Poulin (29) during the second period of a PWHL hockey game against New York, in Elmont, N.Y., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Franklin II

Montreal centre Marie-Philip Poulin, New York defender Ella Shelton and Minnesota forward Taylor Heise have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League's three stars of the week.

Poulin had three goals, 10 shots and a plus-3 rating in two games last week.

She became the second player in league history to record a hat trick in Montreal's 5-2 win at New York on Wednesday.

Shelton, who scored the first goal in league history when New York beat Toronto 4-0 in the PWHL's inaugural game on Jan. 1, had a goal, four assists and six shots in two outings.

She leads the PWHL with six points through its first two weeks and is tied for first with four assists.

Heise recorded two goals, an assist and eight shots in two games last week.

The top pick in the PWHL's first-ever draft is tied for third in league scoring with four points. She's also tied for second with three goals, one behind teammate Grace Zumwinkle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*