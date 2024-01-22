iHeartRadio
Montreal's Restaurant Momesso is closed


A favourite spot since 1978, Momesso Restaurant in NDG is up for sale. Photo: Andy Vathis (Mark Orsini, real estate broker)

...and with a post, it was no more.

Those hoping to grab one last sub from iconic Restaurant Momesso in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood are out of luck, as the doors closed earlier than expected this week.

"We would like to thank you for supporting us all these years. Unfortunately, as of today, we will be officially closing our doors," reads a final message on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Owner Paolo Momesso told CTV News earlier this month that the shop's last day would be Jan. 27, but closed a week early.

The owner is nearing 70 and is hanging up his apron after 46 years selling subs and smiles to the area. 

