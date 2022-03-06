iHeartRadio
Montreal's Russian-speaking community: some speak out, some stay silent

Montreal’s Russian-speaking community is facing a divide, with many speaking out against the Russian invasion and others remaining silent, drawing condemnation.

The front page of Montreal’s Nasha Gazeta was blacked out this week, a symbolic gesture by the Russian-language newspaper to mourn Ukraine.

“People feel destroyed,” said editor Dmitry Korobkov.

Korobkov and his wife Olena Zamkova are both from Ukraine but have Russian roots.

Zamkova is heading to Hungary to help Ukrainian refugees but worries Russia’s brutal invasion is having a ripple effect here, too.

“Some people [are] still trying desperately to not justify [the] decision of Russia, but at least say ‘this is our country and we as Russians don’t want to be ashamed of being Russian,’” said Zamkova.

This reality is causing tension among Montreal’s tight-knit Russian-speaking community.

“People are looking to vent their anger around them and target so-called Russian businesses, but businesses have nothing in common with Russian regime, most belong to Ukraine, Moldova, other countries,” Korobkov said.

Oleg Maximoff is one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest outside the Russian consulate in Montreal.

He blames Russian media, like Russia Today, for influencing the communities’ opinions.

“They’re watching on the Russian TV, it influences the mind. Even […] in Canada they still listen to Russia propaganda."

Ashamed of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Maximoff says the community needs to speak out.

