Montreal's Sacre-Cœur Hospital welcomes new integrated trauma centre

Montreal's Sacré-Cœur Hospital is opening its new integrated trauma centre, as part of a recent "modernization project."

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé was on hand for the inauguration Friday.

According to the health ministry, the project represents an investment of $155 million.

The new four-storey building includes an intensive care unit, a maternity ward, an endoscopy department, as well as research and teaching spaces.

"Sacré-Coeur Hospital is an important part of the health care network in Montreal and in fact, Quebec," said Dubé. "This is why it was so important to proceed with this major renovation. The inauguration of these new facilities marks an important step in our collective effort to modernize our health care network."

The government adds the ICU will have individual rooms and the new maternity ward will allow mothers to labour, deliver and recover all in the same room, "thereby promoting the privacy of families."

Sacré-Cœur Hospital is one of the largest teaching hospitals affiliated with the Université de Montréal.

It is also one of the largest hospitals in Quebec.

The project was overseen by the Société québécoise des infrastructures.