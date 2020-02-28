Montreal's south shore is getting a tramway, but officials don't know how much will it cost

Officials in Montreal's south shore unveiled a new public transit project Thursday – a tramway that runs along Taschereau Boulevard from La Prairie to Longueuil.

"These two poles interconnect... and I think we are going to create something quite fantastic," said Brossard Mayor Doreen Assaad.

The tram, called Léeo, will also connect to the Panama bus terminal in Brossard.

"For us, Panama is going to be the new downtown," Assaad said. "It's going to be the new downtown Brossard."

Officials note there are also plans to connect Léeo with the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail system and the Montreal Metro's yellow line.

"We want to have a project quickly because we need it," noted Sylvie Parent, Longueuil mayor.

Officials are billing it as the largest public transit project in Quebec, though they have yet to say when it will be completed and how much it will cost.

"We have no idea right now," admitted Chantal Rouleau, Quebec's deputy transport minister.

Léeo is being touted as the first transit project that would connect south shore residents from east to west.