Montreal's South Shore public health turning to citizens for advice on mask-wearing message

In order to refine its message around mask-wearing, the Monteregie public health department on Montreal's South Shore is asking a control group of citizens to share their experience so far in the pandemic.

Over the next week, around 40 people will take part in virtual discussions on the subject.

It all started with a call on the Monteregie DSP Facebook page Jan. 20.

"Do you want to express yourself on public health interventions related, in particular, to COVID-19? We are currently recruiting citizens for various upcoming consultation projects," read the post.

This document and the link it attached to asked for information such as name, age, contact details and language of expression, and how one wants to participate: either through a telephone interview, an online focus group or a survey.

Finally, public health suggested a list of topics to question the population about, including screening, data made public on the pandemic, vaccination, preventive measures against COVID-19 and many other issues that concern public health, such as the environment, healthy lifestyles and other infectious diseases.

In total, 79 people applied to take part in the consultations. Other candidates could be added since the form remains available online. Of the group of respondents, about 40 received an invitation for a group discussion on the Zoom platform during the week of Feb. 15.

In the case of the consultation about to begin, the Monteregie DSP wants to "enhance the experiential knowledge of the population by taking into consideration their understanding of our messages."

Health authorities hope to improve their work based on this feedback.

"We want to have the opinion of the population on different aspects of our work in order to adjust our interventions, taking into account their perception, their needs and their experience," the department said.

A HABIT OF CONSULTING

The popular consultation practice is well established in Monteregie.

According to information provided by the public health directorate, eight people were questioned earlier in the pandemic about the way authorities had written letters of instruction given to people who have gotten a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus, as well as to those they had contacted while potentially infected.

The comments gathered from the public allowed authorities to modify, lighten and simplify the document, the department said.

This same group made it possible to identify the instructions that were the least understood by the population. Video capsules were then produced to make it easier for people with lower reading levels to understand the instructions.

Other comments on the data published online to follow the evolution of cases in the region were also requested by Monteregie Public Health in order to improve its regular reports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.