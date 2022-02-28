Montreal's St. Patrick’s Day parade returns after pandemic pause

Montreal's St. Patrick’s Day parade is back after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been a challenge to envision what a parade will look like moving forward," explains Kevin Tracey with The United Irish Societies of Montreal. "Normally, we have three to four months to prepare, but now we have only three weeks. We will be smaller this year, but we will have twice the excitement and enthusiasm."

Tracey notes the downsized parade will consist "mainly of the Irish community walking together."

He estimates there will be about 500 participants in lieu of the usual 3,000 to 4,000 people.

There will be no floats and no commercial units.

"There will be some bands and some other things that will be fun for the kids," Tracey said. "At this time, the health and safety of the Montreal community are still our greatest priority."

As such, organizers are advising parade-goers to spread out along the parade route, which will be on Sainte-Catherine Street from Lambert-Closse Street to Union Street.



Tracey adds the government still has the right to cancel the parade if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates.

Montreal's St. Patrick's Day parade has been held since 1824, with the United Irish Societies hosting it since 1929.

The 2022 edition is slated to be held on March 20 at 9:30 a.m.

