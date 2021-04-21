Montreal's summer Jazz Fest has been scheduled for the fall

The event perhaps synonymous with summer in Montreal, the annual International Jazz Festival, has been scheduled for the fall.

Along with it, Les Francos de Montréal has also been planned. The two festivals will take place nearly back-to-back, with Francos programming kicking off on Sept. 9 to 12, and the Jazz Fest running from Sept. 15 to 19 at Place des Festivals.

In order to be able to experience our festivals in a more "normal" way, we are announcing today that the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will be presented from September 15 to 19.

"We can't wait to see the microphones hook up, the lights come on on the stages, the musicians playing, the singers singing," wrote L'Équipe Spectra Vice-President Laurent Saulnier, an organizer for the events.

"We will follow the evolution of the health situation closely,” he wrote, adding that the festivals will follow public health guidelines "in order to ensure the safety of festival-goers, artists and employees."

This year will mark the second round of restricted festivities due to the coronavirus, and much of the schedule is still up in the air.

More details are available on the jazz festival's website. Additional information is also available on the Francos website.