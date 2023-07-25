iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal's tap dancing queen, Ethel Bruneau, has died


image.jpg

Tap dance legend Ethel Bruneau has died at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy as a performer, teacher and community leader.

Bruneau was known as the tap dancing queen. Born in Harlem, she was famous in New York and beyond.

Bruneau worked with dance greats like Gregory Hines and Travis Knights. She also performed at Carnegie Hall and on The Ed Sullivan Show.

In 1953 she moved to Montreal and danced in clubs. She then went back to university and decided to teach her craft.

"We always said dance is life, so when you go to dance class, you're not just there to learn a step, you're there to talk to your friends, to ask about each others' lives and see how you're doing. My grandmother always asked everyone: 'How are you doing?'" said Majiza Philip, Bruneau's granddaughter.

Her basement studio in Dorval was a hub for dancers of all ages and skill levels. She closed-up shop in 2019.

"She had a very, very full life, full of people full of love, family, success, she's got endless amount of awards, she's in the Canadian dance hall of fame, she's in the New York City archives," said Philip.

Bruneau's legacy lives on in her daughter and granddaughters, who all teach tap.

"Every time we do a time-step, or a paddle and roll, or the bell robinson, or we hear diddy-bop, diddy-bop. Ethel will be speaking through those steps and through her words," said daughter Suzanne Bruneau.

"I make it a point to carry my grandmother's legacy, her style of teaching tap, the history and everything she stood for," said Philip.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*