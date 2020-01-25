Montreal's The Hair Project brings pampering to homeless, in distress women
For many homeless and in distress women, survival can be the first and only priority. Montreal’s The Hair Project aims to bring them a little of bit of luxury.
The project brings professional hairstyling services to the Chez Doris Day Shelter and Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal.
Tricia Robinson explains how to get involved.
Latest Audio
-
-
Who doesn’t love fresh crispy pizza? And there's a new food hall in town with some heavy hitters!
Carl Sexton, co-founder of Pizza Bros & Patrick Dogniaux, his business partner joins Montreal Eats to talk about how the Pizza Bros are making a mark in a competitive food market and Alexandre Besnard, founder of A5 hospitality & behind Le Cathcart is here to talk about a delicious new food hall in town!
-
The Car Show - January 25, 2020
Lisa Christensen takes your calls from the final weekend of the Montreal Auto Show!