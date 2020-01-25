iHeartRadio
Montreal's The Hair Project brings pampering to homeless, in distress women

For many homeless and in distress women, survival can be the first and only priority. Montreal’s The Hair Project aims to bring them a little of bit of luxury.

The project brings professional hairstyling services to the Chez Doris Day Shelter and Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal.

Tricia Robinson explains how to get involved.

