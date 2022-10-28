Montreal's trick-or-treaters probably won't need their rain boots this year

After a summery week in Montreal followed by a return to normal October temperatures, it looks like another warm-up is on the way ahead of Halloween.

Montreal started the day on Friday with temperatures near the freezing mark -- which is seasonal for the end of October -- but the mercury will climb heading into the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-teens beginning Saturday, and that warmth will stick around for trick-or-treaters on Monday.

A low-pressure system moving up from the south on Monday will bring mostly cloudy conditions for Halloween, but it looks like showers will stay south of the region.

Last year, little ones took to the streets in the rain. Montreal picked up 38 mm of precipitation on Halloween in 2021.

And who can forget Halloween 2019 -- the year the hashtag #Halloweengate was created.

That year, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante urged Montrealers to postpone Halloween festivities because of exceptionally heavy rain in the forecast.

The city picked up a record-breaking 61 mm of precipitation on Oct. 31.

However, little ghosts and goblins who waited until the following day ended up having to contend with wicked winds.

The mild trend is expected to continue into the first week of November, with daytime highs well above average.