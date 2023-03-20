iHeartRadio
Montreal's Trudeau airport ranks among 100 best in the world


montreal-airport

International air transport rating organization, Skytrax World Airport Awards recently released their list of World's Top 100 Airports for 2023.

Trudeau International Airport (YUL) ranked 45th among the world's top 100 airports for 2023, representing a jump of 11 spots.

By comparison, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport came in 8th while Toronto's Pearson International Airport dropped 21 points to land at 64th spot.

Airports in the top 5 included Singapore Changi, Doha Hamad, Toko Haneda, Seoul Incheon and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

In addition to the improved ranking, Montreal's airport also received the award for Best Airport Staff in North America.

 

 

Skytrax’s awards were based on millions of airport survey questionnaires completed by travellers from across the world, covering 550 airports globally.

With files from CTV News' Alex Arsenych.

