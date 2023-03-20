Montreal's Trudeau airport ranks among 100 best in the world

International air transport rating organization, Skytrax World Airport Awards recently released their list of World's Top 100 Airports for 2023.

Trudeau International Airport (YUL) ranked 45th among the world's top 100 airports for 2023, representing a jump of 11 spots.

By comparison, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport came in 8th while Toronto's Pearson International Airport dropped 21 points to land at 64th spot.

Airports in the top 5 included Singapore Changi, Doha Hamad, Toko Haneda, Seoul Incheon and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

In addition to the improved ranking, Montreal's airport also received the award for Best Airport Staff in North America.

The employees of the airport community are once again making us extremely proud today as we receive the "Best Airport Staff" award in North America from #Skytrax. 🙏🎖



Thank you and congratulations to the 13,000 people who are dedicated to serving passengers every day at YUL! pic.twitter.com/7pE11Dbh5J — YUL Aéroport international Montréal-Trudeau (@yulaeroport) March 16, 2023

Skytrax’s awards were based on millions of airport survey questionnaires completed by travellers from across the world, covering 550 airports globally.

With files from CTV News' Alex Arsenych.