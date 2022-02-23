Montreal's Ukrainian community fears for their homeland as Russia attacks

At the Zytynsky Deli in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough, the talk of the town is the unsettling situation happening in Ukraine.

For many customers, the war in their homeland is the only topic of conversation.

“Every customer. Some of my customers will just open the door and yell, ‘Bon courage, Angel. Ça va bien aller,’” said Angel Zytynski.

Zytynski, the granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants, still worries about her ancestral homeland.

“It hasn't been easy. It's been on my mind, even though I don’t have any contact over there, but there’s always someone in store — their son, their daughter, or their granddaughter — that’s there," she said.

The images are scary and the unpredictability of the situation is keeping people up at night.

Father Volodymyr Kouchnir of the Saint Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral has relatives living far from the Russian border, but he's still having trouble sleeping.

“I’m concerned and worried if the Putin regime will go further and to invade the whole Ukraine, because if I understand correctly, the idea and the tendency of the Putin regime is to invade the whole of Ukraine,” he said.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) believes many in the community will soon start looking to bring family to Canada if the situation continues to deteriorate.

“We're on pins and needles,” said Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec branch of the UCC. “Right now what we're seeing is probably more of a migration from the eastern part of Ukraine to the western part of Ukraine.”

As Ukrainian-Canadians are thankful for the support from Canada and other NATO countries, the fear is it may not be enough.

“Only one person knows how it's going to be and how [the situation will progress] and that person is Mr. Putin,” said Fr. Kouchnir.