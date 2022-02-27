Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion

Parishioners at the Saint Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Montreal listened to an extended sermon Sunday and prayed for an end to the Russian invasion.

Reverand Volodymyr Kouchnir asked those in attendance to pray for a quick resolution to the conflict in Ukraine as he called out the Russian regime's aggression led by Vladimir Putin.

"My point was stay together, have hope and we will overcome," Kouchnir told CTV News. "Stay together and pray together and defend our integrity."

Churchgoer Eugenia Kindrat is the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants. She fears their home country will be "sacrificed for democracy for the world."

"Such a beautiful country, they just want to live and enjoy life," she said tearfully. "And then this Putin comes in and just tramples them."

Ukrainians and their supporters in Montreal continue to voice their opposition to the invasion, and a rally in support of Ukraine was organized at Place du Canada in the heart of the city.

Demonstrator Ivana Skotar said that since she can’t travel to Ukraine herself, she’s doing all she can to support her homeland from afar.

“I was on phone with my grandfather yesterday and he was sobbing on phone. I still have family there, if I could be there I would. So it’s the least I can do, to be here and support, and make their army there feel like we are here for them supporting them all across the world,” she said.

Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, also attended the protest.

He said the goal is to show solidarity with “bothers and sisters in Ukraine,” unite the community and promote awareness across Quebec in general.

“The arena of battle is Ukraine,but it’s really a world problem, democracy is at stake here,” he said.

Protestors called on countries around the world to support the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“If you can stop the Russian bombers from bombing kindergartens and hospitals and civilians than it will make a tremendous difference,” said Shwec.

It is the fourth day in a row protesters have been on the streets of the city in support of Ukraine.

Sunday's protest and service occurred the day Canada closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, mirroring similar actions in some European countries including Germany, Italy and Poland.

Quebec ordered Russian vodka pulled from the province's liquor stores.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.

-- With reporting from CTV News reporter Ian Wood.