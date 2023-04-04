Verdun Elementary School is trying a new way to teach students about their health.

Grade 5 and 6 students were invited to anonymously submit questions to pediatricians, who provided answers on "Doctor Day."

"It's a time of big change for a kid. So, giving them an avenue to obtain reliable information in a very comfortable environment is so crucial for the kids," said pediatrician David D'Arienzo.

The event took place at Heart and Hands, considered Quebec's only pediatric clinic inside a school.

