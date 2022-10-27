Montreal sees 3 suspicious car fires in under a week, this time in Ahuntsic

For the third time in less than a week, Montreal firefighters (SSIM) were called to the scene of a suspicious car fire.

This time, the car was parked in a residential area in the Ahuntsic district, on Papineau Avenue near Étienne-Brûlé Avenue, not far from Highway 19.

A 911 call was made around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found evidence of arson.

The damaged vehicle was towed away overnight to be examined by investigators with Montreal police (SPVM).

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

On Tuesday night, a car was damaged by fire in Lachine at the intersection of Victoria Street and 4th Avenue. Four days earlier, on Friday night, another car was torched, this time on Tricentenaire Boulevard near Victoria Street, in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district.

Arson is also suspected in these two cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2022.