Montreal sees at least 16 suspicious car fires in under 24 hours


Torched cars are parked on Lebeau Boulevard near Gince street in St-Laurent. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal firefighters were hard at work Wednesday night and Thursday morning, putting out the flames of at least 16 car fires.

In one instance, at least 10 cars burned in the same lot.

First responders were initially called to an industrial area in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

There, they found three flaming cars parked on a Lebeau Boulevard lot, near Gince Street.

Then, around 4:30 a.m. on Saint-Amour Street near Saint-François Road -- also in Saint-Laurent -- at least 10 cars burned in a commercial lot.

Just a half hour later, yet another 911 call was made concerning three burning cars on 32nd Avenue near Joseph Dubreuil Street.

Police could not say whether the fires are connected but are investigating all cases as arson. No injuries have been reported.

MORE FIRES IN OCTOBER 

It's not the first time Montreal has seen a sequence of car fires over a short period in recent memory.

In late October, three car fires occurred in less than a week in the Ahuntsic, Lachine and Pointe-Aux-Trembles areas.  

