Montreal seniors can now ride public transit for free. Here's how it works

As of July 1, 2023, Montrealers 65 and older can take the city's public transit for free.

The offer applies to buses, metros, commuter trains, paratransit and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A," i.e. the agglomeration of Montreal.

Places like Laval and Longueuil (Zone B) and the northern and southern suburbs (Zone C) are not included in the fare change.

But, if you're a senior who'd like to benefit, it's not as simple as just hopping the turnstiles. Here's a breakdown of what to do:

GET YOUR PHOTO OPUS CARD

To ride for free, you must first obtain an OPUS card with your photo on it by downloading, printing and filling out this form.

Then, visit any of the following locations to obtain the card and have the free fare added:

A service desk at any metro station in Montreal (Zone A)

The Fairview Pointe-Claire terminus

A metropolitan ticket office in Montreal (Zone A)

The STM photo studio at Berri-UQAM station (by appointment only -- click here to make one)

Bring the aforementioned form, a piece of government-issued photo ID, and proof of your residency in Montreal (driver's license, Accès Montréal card, phone bill, banking document, tax assessment, etc. -- as long as it indicates your name and address) with you.

With the exception of a driver's license, proof of residency should be less than a year old.

There is a $15 fee to obtain the photo OPUS card, which must be renewed every seven years.

If you can, bring various forms of payment (cash, debit, credit), since the rules change depending on the point of service (for example, the photo studio does not take credit, while the station desks don't accept cash).

Important note: you might have heard that you can order your photo OPUS card by mail, which is true -- but you must go in person to get the free senior discount added.

ALREADY HAVE A PHOTO CARD?

If you already have an OPUS card with your photo on it, the process is the same, but simpler.

Bring your card, along with proof of residency in Montreal, to:

A service desk at any metro station in Montreal (Zone A)

The Fairview Pointe-Claire terminus

A metropolitan ticket office in Montreal (Zone A)

No fee is required since you already have the card. However, if your card is set to expire soon, it might be worth paying for the renewed card now so you can get it all done in one go.

WHAT IF YOU'RE NOT FROM MONTREAL?

Quebec seniors who don't live in the agglomeration of Montreal can't ride for free, but can still benefit from reduced fares as always.

Follow the same steps to qualify and make sure to bring proof of address in Quebec.