iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal shooting leaves two women dead; alleged killer wounded by police

Montreal police 4 (Youtube)

Quebec's police watchdog says two women are dead and one man injured after a shooting in Montreal.
     
The Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI) says a man shot and killed two women Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Ontario Street, near Cadillac shortly after noon.

The BEI says the man opened fire on police, who shot back, wounding him.

The man was taken to hospital but his life is not believed to be in danger.

The bureau, which investigates whenever citizens are injured or killed during a police operation, has taken charge of the investigation and will be assisted by provincial police.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error