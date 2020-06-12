Montreal shopping centers allowed to reopen June 19th
Quebec's Economy minister has news for you if you usually go to a Montreal shopping center.
Pierre Fitzgibbon issued a late-day statement on Friday saying malls in the Montreal area and counterparts in Joliette can reopen June 19th.
They must, however, implement pandemic precautions, including controlling the number of people inside businesses and installing plexiglass dividers at the cash.
As well, travel agencies and shoe repair shops will be allowed to reopen June 15th.
Shopping centers elsewhere in Quebec have been open since June 1st.
