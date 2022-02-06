Montreal snow loading and removal operation to begin Sunday morning

The City of Montreal's third snow loading and removal operation will begin Sunday at 7 a.m.

The city issued a news release Friday saying that hospitals, public transit systems and major arteries will be given priority.

Spreading and clearing operations are currently underway.

À la suite d’accumulations importantes, une opération de chargement de la neige sera déclenchée à compter de 7 h dimanche matin à Montréal. Merci pour votre collaboration et soyez prudents dans vos déplacements! ☃️❄️ #polmtl @InfoNeige

The city will deploy around 2,200 snow removal vehicles on Montreal's 10,000 kilometres of streets, sidewalks and bicycle paths.

During the operation, the following measures are in place: