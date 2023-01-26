iHeartRadio
Montreal snowfall slowing through Thursday before weekend flurries


image.png

A snowfall warning has been maintained in the Montreal area as forecasters predict continued snow and moderate winds Thursday. 

However, the snow is expected to be much milder than Wednesday night's massive winter storm, which blanketed the city and left Montrealers trudging through evening errands. 

An additional five centimetres are expected through the morning in the Montreal area, as well as Châteauguay - La Prairie, Laval, and the Longueuil - Varennes area.

Snow-clearing operations began Thursday morning at around 7 a.m., starting in the city's east end. Snow removal operations will begin Friday morning, the city confirmed.   Dozens of flights were delayed or cancelled early Thursday morning at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and at Jean Lesage in Quebec City.

HEADING TO THE WEEKEND

Crisp, sunny conditions are expected on Friday, as temperatures are expected to sit around seven degrees. 

There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday, though temperatures will likely rise to a mild two degrees under cloudy skies.

More snow is expected Sunday, with a high of minus five. 

MONTREAL STORM WATCH

12

