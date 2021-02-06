Montreal sports media loses a legend as Jim Bay dies at 79

The Montreal sports media world lost another well-known and well-loved figure this week when Jim Bay passed away.

He was 79 years old.

Bay was the sports director at 980 CKGM radio from 1977 to 1982 and worked at CFCF and CBMT TV, as well as CBC 6 Television.

“In my role as Sports Director of CFCF – TV I hired Jim Bay to be one of our sportscasters, principally for the Late News," said his former boss Dick Irvin. "Jim quickly became very popular with the viewers and was a definite presence on the set, right from the start. It wasn’t too long before he was known to everyone as “Big Jim Bay”.

Sad to hear of his passing. My first radio job was writing sports copy for Big Jim Bay at CKGM when he was doing sports on Ralph Lockwood’s morning show. He was a fixture at every sports event for what seemed like forever.

Marc Denis worked with Bay on the radio during the '70s.

"Quite the shock," said Denis. "The Montreal radio and television alumni has lost a biggie."

Bay lived with his wife June in Oakville, Ontario. Irvine Funeral Home owner Brent Irvine confirmed that Bay died on Thursday.

"On behalf of the alumni of radio station 980 CKGM where Jim and I both worked on air during the 1970s, I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to his widowed wife June and family as they deal with this trying event," said Denis.

Very sorry to hear Jim Bay has passed away. That’s me with Jim behind baseball writer @danschlossberg & Manush (Elliott’s dad) in West Palm Beach during Spring Training in ‘84 when @ElliottFPrice and I worked with Jim at @CJAD800 Nothing but fond and happy memories. #BigJimBay pic.twitter.com/SFDhigxPI7

Denis called Bay a fixture in the Montreal sports scene covering the Montreal Candiens, Grand Prix, amateur sports and charity events.

"Jim Bay was everywhere," said Denis. "And he wasn't hard to miss. At an imposing 6'4", Big Jim cut a big figure. Mind you, a gentle broadcast giant in every sense of the word. One of the really great ones that graced the airwaves in Montreal. RIP Jim mon ami. Oui will never forget you".

NHL.com columnist Dave Stubbs said he remembers Bay spending time with fans looking for autographs after events and that he was always ready to oblige in addition to helping out those looking to cut their teeth in the industry.

"Like the late Randy Tieman, Jim was larger than life in so many ways. He seemed eternally happy, always with a smile and a laugh and a good word," said Stubbs. "He was incredibly helpful to young reporters cutting their teeth in the media business, happy to share a few words of wisdom and guidance. Like Randy, Jim was a gentle giant and a huge presence on the Montreal sports scene. I’ll miss our chats, talking about the yesterdays of the business and the friends we’d made along the way."

1/2 I’m profoundly saddened to learn tonight of last night’s passing of former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay following a valiant battle with cancer. Jim's familiar face and booming baritone were staples on CKGM Radio, @CTVMontreal and CBC TV, among others. … pic.twitter.com/3GTSiQ0s5S