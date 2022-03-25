Montreal students among demonstrators marching for climate action, better Indigenous relations

Thousands of students mobilized across the country on Friday afternoon as part of 'World Day for Climate Justice'. In Quebec, demonstrations take place in Montreal, Quebec, but also in Joliette, Sherbrooke and Rimouski.

Around 2 p.m., hundreds of students arrived at the demonstration in front of Mount Royal and sat on the Park Avenue roadway for several minutes. Montreal police officers removed them peacefully and protestors moved in front of the George-Étienne Cartier monument to listen to speeches on climate justice and government relations with Indigenous peoples.

“There is no climate justice without solidarity with First Peoples,” said Camille Fogelson-Ballard, spokesperson for the Coalition étudiante pour un virage environnemental et social (CEVES), one of the groups which organized the demonstration.

Spring promises to be busy for many students like Camille Fogelson-Ballard. On Tuesday, she participated in a demonstration for free education, and on April 1, she will march for climate justice.

“There are plenty of students who are mobilizing across Quebec, across Canada, then all these struggles, they really intersect,' explained Camille Fogelson-Ballard to The Canadian Press.

People take part in a climate change protest in Montreal, Friday, March 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RED SQUARES

Several demonstrators had painted red squares on their faces as a symbol of student solidarity. The mark was common in the widespread Montreal student strikes in 2012 held in opposition to planned tuition hikes.

For Laurence Pageau, a student with a master’s degree in environmental management, the red square is an appropriate symbol for environmental concerns as well. She wore one painted on her cheek.

“I wear red squares because I make a connection between education and the environment. The cost of tuition fees must remain modest, remain accessible, to improve the world of tomorrow,” she said.

Demonstrator Camille Fogelson-Ballard said she was disappointed by the events turnout. She had hopes the event would attract more than those who showed up, of whom there were hundreds.

“As much as the convergence of struggles is essential, in my opinion ... I think it mixes people up, some wonder why we are here,” she said, adding that the citizens of all ages who participated in the major climate demonstrations of 2019 “may not quite want to associate themselves with the various social struggles” of the student movement.

Thomas Lécuyer, who carried a sign bearing the slogan “I'm afraid,” said he believes “there will be more and more mobilizations” with “spring and fine weather coming.”

“I take part in all the demonstrations for the climate because I am afraid of the future,” he said. “With the convergence of struggles, there is always a danger that people outside (of our movement) will look at us and wonder why we are protesting, but I know why I am protesting.”

‘IT’S WONDERFUL’: INDIGENOUS ADVOCATE

The organizers of the demonstration have invited speakers from several First Nations Friday. Among them was Kuekuatsheu from the Innu nation and a member of the Mashk Assi collective, who spoke about how his community was fighting to protect the woodland caribou -- an endangered species which is threatened by the forestry industry.

“To see so many young people who are thirsty to better understand our realities better, they don't live on the territory, but they are sensitive to what we are going through and they want to contribute to change, so it's wonderful,” Kuekuatsheu told The Canadian Press.

According to CEVES, nearly 75,000 CEGEP and university students were on strike on Friday. Demonstrations were also taking place in Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published by The Canadian Press in French on March 25, 2021.