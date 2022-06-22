iHeartRadio
Montreal students moved by message of hope in virtual address from Ukrainian president

image.jpg

It has been almost four months since Russia invaded Ukraine and since the war broke out, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been speaking to international audiences.

On Wednesday, he addressed students across Canada, including students like Maryna Khrennikova at the Universite de Montreal.

Khrennikova, who fled her hometown of Kharkiv and has been in Montreal since April, was moved by the president's message of hope.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Billy Shields.

 

