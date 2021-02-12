Montreal surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases, nearing 4,500 deaths

The Island of Montreal reached a grim milestone Friday when it surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec reported that 984 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of infections in the province to 274,931.

Montreal accounted for 432 of the new Quebec cases bringing its total to 100,203.

Of those in Quebec who have tested positive, 254,001 are reported to have recovered from the disease, 1,350 more than on Thursday.

The seven-day average for new cases in the province is now 1,008 per day, and the Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting 10,657 active cases, 390 fewer than 24 hours ago.

In addition, the province added 25 deaths due to COVID-19 Friday including four that occurred in the past 24 hours, 13 between Feb. 5 and Feb. 10, seven before Feb. 5, and one at an unknown date.

The province removed one death from the overall total (in the Quebec City region) after it was found not to be attributable to COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in the province due to the disease is now 10,173 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations continued to drop to end the work week with Quebec saying 25 fewer people are now receiving treatment in the province's hospitals than were Thursday for a total of 849. Of those, 137 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of six.

Quebec increased its vaccinations administered for a second straight day. A total of 7,927 vaccinations were administered Thursday, which is 2,518 more than the 5,409 doses administered the day prior.

On Feb. 10, health-care professionals analyzed 33,587 samples. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

Monteregie also reached a milestone Friday when it surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Monteregie added 137 cases (40,050 total) followed by Laval (103 new, 23,339 total), Lanaudiere (65 new, 19,359 total) and the Laurentians (61 new, 15,341 total).

Montreal reported 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 (4,434 total), nine deaths were reported in Monteregie (1,430 total), and two in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (486 total), and Chaudiere-Appalaches (279 total).

One death was reported in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (262 total), Outaouais (157 total), Laval (852 total), and Lanaudiere (479 total).