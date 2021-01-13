Montreal surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths; 2,000 homeless people to be vaccinated

With the city under a curfew and COVID-19 numbers rising on the island, Montreal is getting set to administer 2,000 doses of vaccine to homeless people.

Welcome Hall Mission director Sam Watts confirmed that health officials had settled on the idea after discussions over the last two weeks, amid a major outbreak among homeless Montrealers.

"Two thousand is a pretty good start," Watts said, estimating that the city's homeless population right now totals around 3,000.

"It'll cover a large percentage of the people who are in emergency shelter, who are the people who tend to wander on the street," he said, as opposed to those who have temporary housing.

"We've positioned this as an urban health issue," Watts said.

"If they're wandering around and potentially carrying the virus, they can exponentially infect others."

Some staff who work with the homeless have been vaccinated already, Watts said, and staff will be included in the upcoming push.

As for timing, it's unclear. There's a call this afternoon with public health authorities and after that, it should move quickly.

It will be "this week," said Mylene Drouin, Montreal's public health director.

Quebec reported at 11 a.m. that 30,068 of the 107,365 vaccinations have been administerd on the Island of Montreal.

The Island of Montreal reported 727 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday bringing the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 83,210.

In addition the island added nine deaths due to the disease Wednesday bringing that total to 4,001.