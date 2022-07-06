Montreal swimmer says she was drugged at world championships

Montreal swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged on the final day of the world aquatics championships and suffered a rib sprain and a concussion.

Harvey said in an Instagram post that there is a four-to-six hour window where she has no recollection of what happened, and that she remembers waking up with the Canadian team manager and doctor by her bedside.

She also posted photos of bruises on her body.

Montreal's Harvey competed in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, finishing eighth. She also earned a bronze medal in the women 4x200-metre freestyle relay after swimming in the preliminaries.

"We are aware there was an incident the night before departure from Budapest," Swimming Canada spokesman Nathan White said in an email to The Canadian Press. "As soon as team staff became aware, Mary received excellent medical treatment from our team physician on site, and was cleared to travel home.

"Staff have been in contact with Mary since her return and we are offering her support. We continue to gather information on the situation, and the file has been forwarded to our independent Safe Sport officer."

Harvey said she debated on whether to write her post, but said "these situations sadly happen too many times for me to stay silent."

"I'm still scared to think about the unknowns of that night," she wrote. "I'm still in a way, ashamed of what happened, and I think I always will be. … But I won't let this event define me."

The 22-year-old Harvey competed for Canada in last year's Tokyo Olympics. She's scheduled to swim in this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.